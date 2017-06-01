Amid IT Layoff Fears, Techies Urged To 'Go Back To The Drawing Board'

IT workers need to upgrade their skills to stay relevant, a report said.
IT outsourcing has long been one of India's flagship industries but experts say automation, new technologies and US President Donald Trump's clampdown on visas is creating an industry-wide upheaval. Some big IT firms are laying off thousands of staff while research has claimed that hundreds of thousands of jobs could disappear in the the future. Automation has put to risk nearly 5 lakh jobs from India's IT sector in next five years, a report from US research firm HfS Research noted.
R Chandrashekhar, president of Nasscom - the premier trade body of India’s $150 billion IT industry, has said that "jobs that are repetitive and predictive will be first to be automated”. But “newer technologies driving the change - such as Big Data, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IOT) - will also create jobs."
Urging laid-off IT employees to “go back to drawing board” instead of despairing, Gaurav Vohra of Jigsaw Academy said in a blogpost “analytics and Big Data will need hundreds of thousands of people in the coming years. Similarly, IOT, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and robotics will also need trained professionals."
According to report by Analyticsvidhya, an online platform for data scientists, machine learning is the best paying skill beating Big Data to the top spot. However, a combination of Big Data and Machine Learning skills ensures being recruited with a sizeable pay package, the report added.
Open source tools dominate the analytics landscape, with Python and R commanding more pay than SAS now, the report said, adding that companies like Google are open sourcing tools like TensorFlow and they will go on to define the new landscape.
“The job you have been trained for no longer exists and the skills you possess are no longer sought after. You need to go back to the drawing board – re-start your learning, up-skill yourself,” Mr Vohra urged.