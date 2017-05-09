Indian-American Recommended For Top Post In US Anti-Trust Regulator

Washington: A top Democratic Senator today recommended US President Donald Trump that Indian-American Rohit Chopra be selected to serve as a commissioner in the Federal Trade Commission.
"The Federal Trade Commission should be led by people who put the interests of consumers above all else, and that's what Rohit Chopra has done his entire life," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said after he formally recommended the name of Chopra for this top federal trade commission position.
Chopra is currently serving as a Senior Fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, where he leads the organization's research and advocacy on consumer protection in consumer finance and higher education.
