New York, Dubai And Bangkok Emerge As Top Holiday Destinations For Indians

Spending by Indian tourists on travelling abroad has hit a record high.
With the summer holidays just around the corner, Indian tourists are flying out to exotic locations around the world with families and friends. Spending by Indian tourists on travelling to other countries has hit a record high. A combination of affordable airfares and offers by intermediaries has brought international travel within the reach of a lot of travellers and a majority of them will be headed to New York, Dubai and Bangkok in the first half of the current calendar year, according to a report.
Global travel search engine KAYAK said that the three cities feature in the top searched destinations for the first half of 2017. London and Singapore - which receives the most number of Indian tourists annually - were the other two destinations Indians are looking at to travel.
The report also noted that destinations such as Amsterdam, Athens and Male were also growing in popularity this year with Amsterdam registering a 283 per cent increase in the volumes of searches followed by Athens (185 per cent) and Male (117 per cent).
Indians plan their travel well in advance, the report said. "Indian travellers seem to make travel searches mostly during noon," KAYAK Country Manager India Abhijit Mishra said, with data showing that Fridays, remained the most popular day to start a journey for Indians with Saturday coming in second.
Be it leisure or business travel, the data showed that in 2016, the average trip duration for Indians was seven days. Travellers from Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad displayed a longer average trip duration while, those tourists from Jaipur and Pune generally lasted below a week, the report added.