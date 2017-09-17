Railways Shortens Sleeping Hours To Cut Middle-Lower Berth Quarrels
Until the current directive, the existing permissible time for sleeping was between 9 pm and 6 am.
September 17, 2017
Passengers in the reserved coaches can only sleep between 10 pm and 6 am, the railways said.
Tired of quarrels between passengers due to over-sleeping on lower and middle berths, the Railway Board has reduced official sleeping hours on trains, a report said. According to the railway board, the passengers in the reserved coaches can only sleep between 10 pm and 6 am and should allow others to sit on the seats for the rest of the time. Until the current directive, the existing permissible time for sleeping was between 9 pm and 6 am. The circular, however, makes an exception for sick people, persons with disability, and pregnant women.
"Sleeping accommodation between 2200 hours and 0600 hours and sitting accommodation for the rest of the period is provided for the passengers in the reserved coaches having sleeping accommodation," the circular, dated August 31, said.
Here what you need to know about Railways’ new sleep timings:
The new provision replaces paragraph 652 in the Indian Railways Commercial Manual, Volume I, which provides for sleeping accommodation between 9 pm and 6 am.
One railway official told the Press Trust of India that “sleeping time was reduced by an hour because there were times when passengers went to sleep as soon as they boarded the train -- day or night -- leaving the co-travellers on the upper and middle berths high and dry.”
The new ruling will also limit the time passengers on middle berths can spend sleeping on their reserved seat, allowing passengers on lower berths to sit comfortably
Officials said that the problem is more acute for side berths. The circular has clarified that a person booked on side upper berth will not have any claim of seat on the lower berth between 10 pm and 6 am.
Ministry officials said the new directive will help Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) to resolve such disputes on board by preventing anyone from taking catnaps beyond the permissible time.