Shah Rukh Khan Must Pay Tax On Notional Rent From Dubai Villa: Tribunal

Mumbai: The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal here has rejected Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's claim and ordered that he must include the notional rent accruing from his villa in Dubai in his income tax returns filed in India.
However, the ITAT bench comprising Amit Shukla and G.S. Pannu ruled that the credit for taxes Shah Rukh paid in the UAE, if any, would be allowed as per the law.
The actor had submitted before the tibunal that since income from his immovable asset in Dubai would be taxed in the UAE as per the India-UAE tax treaty, he did not offer it for taxation in India.
