When A 7-Year-Old Girl Got Response To Her Job Application From Sundar Pichai
In his response, Mr Pichai thanked Bridgewater for writing him the letter and hoped that she would continue to "learn about technology".
Edited by Neeraj Thakur | Last Updated: February 16, 2017 16:29 (IST) Neeraj Thakur
EMAIL
COMMENTS
How many of those who apply for a job at Google, get a direct response from its CEO, Sundar Pichai? Well, a 7 year old girl from UK wrote one such job application and got the reply from Mr Pichai. As expected from a 7 year old kid, Chloe Bridgewater's hand-written letter to the CEO of world's most popular search engine was full of imagination and innocence. She got the inspiration to write the job application from her father who told her that Google was the ideal company to work for. Bridgewater was told that Google with its 'world-famous perks and cutting edge perks had bean bags, chairs, go karts and slides in the office.
In her letter, Bridgewater told Mr Pichai that she liked computers, robots, and tablets, and was a good student in school. Apart from working at Google, the 7-year old also wanted to work at a chocolate factory and swim in the Olympics, too. She also told Mr Pichai that the only other letter she wrote was to Father Christmas.
Here is the letter
In his response, Mr Pichai thanked Bridgewater for writing him the letter and hoped that she would continue to "learn about technology".
"I think if you continue to work hard and following your dreams you can accomplish everything that you set your mind to. From working at the Goolge and swimming in the Olympics. I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with your school."
The father of the girl, Andy Bridgewater shared Mr Pichai's letter on his LinkedIn profile and said, "Can't thank such a busy person enough to take time out to make a little girl's dream become one step closer, although not sure she's fully aware that it'll take more than riding go karts and sleeping in pods to make it with Google!"