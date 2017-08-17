After Stents, Government Caps Prices Of Knee Implants. Details Here

Drug pricing regulator NPPA (National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority) on Wednesday announced a price cap on knee replacements. NPPA, which had earlier put limits on the prices of coronary stents, slashed the prices of total knee replacement systems and their individual components by as much as 69 per cent, an official notification issued by NPPA said. According to the price ceiling notice, the price of total knee implants made of cobalt chromium has now been capped at Rs 54,720, down 65 per cent from its average maximum retail price of Rs 1.58 lakh. These are the most widely used knee implants.
With reports of private hospitals charging exorbitant rates for such products, the government capped the maximum retail price of the knee implants, a move that will save patients an estimated Rs 1,500 crore annually.
"Government will not remain a mute spectator and will not allow this illegal and unethical profiteering," Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar told a news briefing. There are 1.5 crore to 2 crore patients who require knee implant surgery annually, news agency Press Trust of India reported.
Another step to ensure affordable healthcare - Prices of Knee Implants Capped https://t.co/cjKSFPNdM9#TransformingIndiapic.twitter.com/8oGCCAhpo4— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 17, 2017
