Ajanta Pharma Gets USFDA Observation For Paithan Facility
Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued one observation for its Paithan facility in Aurangabad after the inspection.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: February 09, 2017 12:31 (IST)
Press Trust of India
New Delhi:
Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued one observation for its Paithan facility in Aurangabad after the inspection.
"This is to inform that our Paithan facility was recently inspected by the US FDA and we are issued one procedural related 483," Ajanta Pharma said in a BSE filing.
It further said: "We are in process of responding to the same within the stipulated time prescribed by US FDA."
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: February 09, 2017 12:31 (IST)
Early Withdrawal From NPS Made Tax-Exempt: 10 Things To Know
