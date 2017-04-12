NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Pharma
|
Cipla Arm Completes Acquisition Of South Africa-Based Firm
The company, on March 31, announced the acquisition saying it would strenghen its market position.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: April 12, 2017 22:06 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
Drug firm Cipla said on Wednesday it's subsidiary in South Africa has completed the acquisition of Anmarate (Pty) Ltd, South Africa, a deal estimated at around ZAR 26 million.
"The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Cipla Medpro South Africa Pte has completed acquisition of Anmarate (Pty)," Cipla said in a BSE filing.
The company, on March 31, announced the acquisition saying it would strenghen its market position.
It said that the cost of acquisition is ZAR 26,253,659 is subject to post closing of net working capital, not exceeding ZAR 30 million.
The company acquired 4,000 shares of ZAR 1 each, representing 100 per cent of the Anmarate's share capital.
Shares of the company closed at Rs 577.85, down 0.16 per cent on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: April 12, 2017 22:06 (IST)
Related
Dr Reddy's Labs Says USFDA Raises Fresh Concerns At Srikakulam Drug Plant
Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Inhalation Product
US Bans Divi's Factory, Shares Hit 3-Year Low
Trending
Bank Accounts To Be Blocked If Not Self-Certified By April 30. What To Do
From Accenture To Microsoft, Techies With These Skills Are Being Hired
Petrol, Diesel Prices To Change Every Day. In These 5 Cities First
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Every Tech Billionaire in India Takes Hit From H-1B Visa Changes
Cipla
Anmarate
Cipla-Anmarate Acquisition
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Banks Say Cash Transaction Fee Will Help Digitisation. Do You Agree?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.