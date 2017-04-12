NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Pharma |

Cipla Arm Completes Acquisition Of South Africa-Based Firm

The company, on March 31, announced the acquisition saying it would strenghen its market position.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 12, 2017 22:06 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Cipla Arm Completes Acquisition Of South Africa-Based Firm
New Delhi: Drug firm Cipla said on Wednesday it's subsidiary in South Africa has completed the acquisition of Anmarate (Pty) Ltd, South Africa, a deal estimated at around ZAR 26 million.

"The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Cipla Medpro South Africa Pte has completed acquisition of Anmarate (Pty)," Cipla said in a BSE filing.

The company, on March 31, announced the acquisition saying it would strenghen its market position.

It said that the cost of acquisition is ZAR 26,253,659 is subject to post closing of net working capital, not exceeding ZAR 30 million.

The company acquired 4,000 shares of ZAR 1 each, representing 100 per cent of the Anmarate's share capital.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 577.85, down 0.16 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 12, 2017 22:06 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Every Tech Billionaire in India Takes Hit From H-1B Visa Changes
CiplaAnmarateCipla-Anmarate Acquisition

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.