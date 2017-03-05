NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Pharma |

Cipla To Sell Animal Health Business In South Africa

Under the agreements, Cipla will divest its 100 per cent stake in Cipla Agrimed Proprietary South Africa and Cipla Vet Proprietary, South Africa, it said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 05, 2017 16:28 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Cipla To Sell Animal Health Business In South Africa
New Delhi: Pharma firm Cipla today said it plans to sell its animal health business in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa for a consideration of about Rs 191 crore.

The company has entered into agreements through its wholly owned subsidiary Inyanga Trading 386 Proprietary with the group companies of Ascendis Health, Cipla said in a statement.

Under the agreements, Cipla will divest its 100 per cent stake in Cipla Agrimed Proprietary South Africa and Cipla Vet Proprietary, South Africa, it said.

"The total consideration of transaction would be 375 million rand with potential revision linked to FY'2017 performance along with customary adjustment (within the price band of 250 million and 500 million rand) in relation working capital and net debt/cash adjustments," it said.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from competition commission of South Africa and is expected to close in the next three months, it said.

Ascendis Health is a South Africa-based health and care brands company operating in human, plant and animal health domain.

Cipla Agrimed operates in the farm animals segment, with sales mainly attributable to agricultural cooperatives and bulk farm purchasing organisations.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 05, 2017 16:28 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ H-1B Visa: US To Temporarily Suspend Special Payment Programme
Cipla Vet ProprietaryCiplaanimal health business

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.