NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Pharma |

Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo Pharma Recall Some Drugs From US Market, Says Regulator

Dr Reddy's is recalling Olanzapine tablets USP of 2.5 mg while Aurobindo is recalling Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, 40mg per vial from the market, the notification issued by the US regulator said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 15, 2017 14:47 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Both the recalls are voluntarily initiated by respective firms, the USFDA said. (Representational image)
Both the recalls are voluntarily initiated by respective firms, the USFDA said. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: Drug firms Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Limited have separately started recalling few quantities of two different drugs from the American market as they are found to be not up to the mark, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a notification.

Dr Reddy's is recalling Olanzapine tablets USP of 2.5 mg while Aurobindo is recalling Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, 40mg per vial from the market, the notification issued by the US drug regulator said.

Both the recalls are voluntarily initiated by respective companies, the FDA said.

Dr Reddy's is recalling 5,904 bottles of Olanzapine 30-count bottles from the market. Aurobindo is recalling Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, 40mg per vial, single-dose of 29,800 vials under Class-III classification.

According to FDA, "Class-III" classification which was described as "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".

"Failed impurities/degradation specifications: due to out-of-specification result for the Related Substance Compound C (Impurity 6 - N-Oxide at the 18 month stability station," the US regulator said as reason for DRL's recall.

"Discoloration: Some vials were found to contain powder with a yellowish-brownish appearance," the drug health regulator said in case of Aurobindo.

Olanzapine tablets are used for: Treating schizophrenia or bipolar disorder and Pantoprazole sodium for injection is indicated for short-term treatment (7 to 10 days) of adult patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and a history of erosive esophagitis.

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 15, 2017 14:47 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ New Income Tax Rules On Home Loan Benefits, See Details Here
Dr Reddy's LaboratoriesAurobindo Pharmadrug recall

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.