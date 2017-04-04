NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Pharma |

Dr Reddy's Labs Says USFDA Raises Fresh Concerns At Srikakulam Drug Plant

Dr Reddy's, which derives a majority of its sales from the United States, said in statement that it had received an inspection letter known as 'form 483' from the FDA.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 04, 2017 20:53 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Dr Reddy's Labs Says USFDA Raises Fresh Concerns At Srikakulam Drug Plant
Mumbai: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration has outlined two more concerns with the company's Srikakulam drug-making plant after an inspection of the facility.

Dr Reddy's, which derives a majority of its sales from the United States, said in statement that it had received an inspection letter known as 'form 483' from the FDA about the Srikakulam plant and was addressing the concerns.

It did not say what the FDA observations were, and the FDA typically does not make such letters public. The Srikakulam plant was one of Dr Reddy's main facilities for producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) but production was hit after the FDA issued a warning over inadequate quality control practices there in 2015

India's second-biggest drugmaker by sales has said it has since been working on improving its processes at the plant, but in the meantime some of its other important facilities have also faced FDA restrictions over similar problems.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 04, 2017 20:53 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ WhatsApp Considers Foray Into Digital Payments With India Launch
USFDADr Reddy's LaboratoriesSrikakulam drug-making plantForm 483

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.