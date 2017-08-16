Granules India Plant Gets FDA Clearance, Shares Surge

Finished dosages and formulation intermediates are manufactured at the plant, Granules India said.
Drug firm Granules India today said the US health regulator has issued establishment inspection report for its Gagillapur plant in Hyderabad without any observations. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued establishment inspection report (EIR) for the company's Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad, Granules India said in a regulatory filing.
"The facility was inspected by the USFDA in October 2016 and there were no observations during the inspection", it added.
Finished dosages and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates are manufactured at the plant, it said. Granules India shares ended 8 per cent higher on BSE.
