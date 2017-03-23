Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Inhalation Product

New Delhi: Drug major Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic version of Novartis' inhalation product Tobi, which is used to treat cystic fibrosis, in the American market.
The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.
The drug is indicated for management of cystic fibrosis patients.
As per IMS MAT December 2016 sales data, Tobramycin inhalation solution had sales of $133.6 million in the US market.
The stock on Thursday closed 1.58 per cent higher at Rs 1,490 on BSE.
