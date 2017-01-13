Lupin Launches Generic Morphine Sulfate Tablets In US

New Delhi: Pharma major Lupin on Friday said it has launched in the US market its generic version of morphine sulfate ER tablets used for management of severe pain.
The company said it has launched the morphine sulfate ER Tablets in strengths of 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg having received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
"Lupin's morphine sulfate ER tablets 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg are the AB rated generic equivalent of Purdue Pharma's MS Contin ER Tablets 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg," Lupin said in a statement.
The tablets are indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate, it added.
Citing IMS MAT September 2016 data, the company said MS Contin ER tablets had sales of $282.9 million in the US market.
Story first published on: January 13, 2017 14:36 (IST)