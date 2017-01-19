NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Zydus Cadila Acquires US-Based Sentynl Therapeutics

The transaction will be EPS (earnings per share) accretive, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 19, 2017 22:31 (IST)
New Delhi: Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has acquired Sentynl Therapeutics, a US-based pharma company specialised in marketing of products in the pain management segment.

With this acquisition, it said the company makes a foray into the specialty pain market in the US valued at $8 billion.

"It gains access to the specialty distribution network and a large prescriber base....This acquisition will also enable the Zydus group to leverage its existing assets in the US," it added.

Speaking on the development Pankaj R Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Zydus Cadila said: "...the acquisition of Sentynl opens up a new business avenue for us in the specialty prescription segment in the US."

It said the acquisition is solely funded by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Leerink Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Sentynl on the transaction.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 19, 2017 22:31 (IST)
Zydus CadilaSentynl Therapeutics

