Complaint Against Lodha Group Rejected By Fair Trade Regulator

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India has dismissed the allegations of abuse of dominant position against realty firm Lodha Group with regard to clauses in the sale agreement of a flat.
The complaint was made by one Pune-based Rajeev Nohwar, who had booked a flat with the firm.
It was alleged that the terms and conditions in the sale agreement were one sided and that the company had abused its dominant position.
For the case, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) considered "market for the provision of services relating to development and sale of residential flats in Pune city" as the relevant one.
In a recent order, competition watchdog CCI said there are several other major as well as small realty players in the relevant market.
The services offered by these developers "pose competitive constraints" upon Lodha Group in the relevant market, the regulator said.
Upon finding that Lodha Group is "not dominant in the relevant market", CCI said that "no case is made out against the Opposite Party (Lodha Group) for contravention of any of the provisions of Section 4.
Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant position.