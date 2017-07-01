DDA Housing Scheme 2017: 10 Things To Know

Application forms for the DDA housing scheme will be available both online and offline.
Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday launched the new housing scheme of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Under the new DDA housing scheme, 12,000 flats will be on offer for the residents of the city. Addressing a gathering at the Nirman Bhavan, Mr Naidu said the scheme had been linked with the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) as the "vision of our government to provide affordable housing by 2022". The minister added that people "should fully utilise the scheme."
Here are 10 things to know about the new housing plan:
1. Most of the flats are in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura and Paschir Vihar.
2. Of the 12,000 flats put on offer, around 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 flats had been lying vacant.
3. The urban body has tied up with 10 banks for the sale of application forms and scheme-related transactions. These banks are Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and Canara Bank.
4. The housing authority had set mid-June as the target date for the launch of the scheme, which was earlier slated to be announced by February.
5. "Adequate number of application forms" have been printed for the scheme.
6. The scheme is linked to "Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme" under "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana".
7. Seeking to deter "unserious buyers" and check market speculation, the DDA this time has proposed multi-tiered penal measures.
8. The housing scheme will remain open till August 11, DDA said on its website.
9. For the LIG (Lower Income Group) category, the registration fee will be Rs 1 lakh while for Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG) flats, Rs 2 lakh will be charged.
10. Application forms will be available both online and offline.