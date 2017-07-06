DDA Housing Scheme 2017: Form, Application Fee, How To Apply And More

DDA's housing scheme is aimed at providing affordable housing to general public
The DDA or Delhi Development Authority has opened its housing scheme once again. Called 'DDA Aawasiya Yojana 2017', the Delhi Development Authority's housing scheme is aimed at providing affordable housing to general public by disposing of about 12,000 flats of different categories and in different locations. Out of the 12,000 flats on offer under DDA Aawasiya Yojana 2017, around 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 edition of the popular housing scheme. The DDA housing scheme 2017 is open till August 11, 2017, according to the DDA website - dda.org.in.
The latest housing scheme by DDA, a body to promote and secure the development of the national capital, is linked to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Housing for All (Urban), a government scheme aimed at affordable housing for the weaker sections through credit linked subsidy. The Credit-Linked Subsidy will be available for loan amounts up to Rs 6 lakh while additional loans above Rs 6 lakh, if any, will be at non-subsidised rates, the DDA further said on its website.
Beneficiaries
Beneficiaries of the scheme will include EWS or 'economically weaker section' households with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh and LIG or 'lower income group' households with annual income of Rs 3-6 lakh, according to the DDA Aawasiya Yojana 2017 brochure.
"Preference under the scheme...should be given to Manual Scavengers Women (with overriding preference to widows), persons belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes, Minorities, Persons with disabilities and Transgender", it added.
How to apply
You can participate in the DDA scheme this year by filling the application form in two modes - online or offline.
Offline mode
Applicants opting for the offline mode can collect the brochure as well as application form from the DDA Sale Counter at Vikas Sadan, New Delhi or designated banks, which include ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank. Other banks where you can make purchase of the DDA form in physical form are Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank and Yes Bank, according to the DDA website.
Applicants are required to submit the duly filled application form to designated banks along with registration amount, the DDA has said.
Online mode
The DDA website listed websites of eight banks where instructions, brochure and application form are available. These banks are SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Yes Bank.
Applications opting for the online mode can carry out corrections/changes in the data fed by them "within 72 hours from the date and time of submission of his/her Application Form".
Fee
For the LIG (Lower Income Group) category, the registration fee will be Rs. 1 lakh. For flats belonging to the Middle Income (MIG) and High Income Groups (HIG) flats, a fee of Rs. 2 lakh will be charged.
The DDA has this year planned to put the scheme online - for forms for application, refund and so on - in order to reduce long queues of flat buyers at its headquarters.
The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore. The scheme saw a massive interest causing the DDA's official website to crash soon after the launch. The one-bedroom flats were offered in Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Siraspur areas.
Application money
Applicants are required to deposit a fee or "application money", according to the DDA Aawas Yojana 2017 brochure:
The application money needs to be deposited along with a single banker's cheque or demand draft of any bank drawn in favour of "DDA Housing" payable at Delhi/New Delhi in any of the nodal branches of the banks.
Application Form
Here's what the DDA Aawas Yojana 2017 application form looks like: