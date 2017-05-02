RERA Comes Into Force. How It Will Protect Homebuyers

Under RERA, realty developers and agents have to register with respective state regulatory authorities

New rules under RERA or the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act to regulate the real estate sector, protect home buyers and ensure the timely execution of projects with an aim to boost investor confidence and stamp out illegal practices will apply from today. They are applicable to residential and commercial development and make it mandatory for all projects and brokers to be registered with the real estate regulator who will oversee transactions and settle disputes. Only seven states have, however, moved to implement the new rules as yet.