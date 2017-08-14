Sahara's Aamby Valley Up For Auction At Over Rs 37,000 Crore Reserve Price

The Supreme Court had last month also extended Sahara chief Subrata Roy's parole to October 10. Mr Roy was arrested in March 2014 for the failure of two Sahara group companies - Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd and (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd (SHICL) - to comply with the court's 2012 order to return Rs. 24,000 crore to their investors. Sahara had been ordered to deposit the funds as part of a court order that it refund the sum with interest raised from millions of small investors in a bond selling scheme which was later deemed illegal by market regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India).
