Arun Jaitley Rules Out Niti Aayog Member's Suggestion To Tax Agriculture
Senior NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy has argued for taxing agricultural income.
Taxing farm incomes has been a political hot potato in India even though there is widespread agreement among economists that rich farmers should be taxed. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government does not plan to impose any tax on agricultural income, dismissing the suggestion of NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy.
"I categorically state that the Central government has no plan to impose any tax on agriculture income," he said in a tweet.
On Tuesday, senior NITI Aayog member and noted economist, Bibek Debroy, had stated that if India's tax payers need to go up, then agricultural incomes must also be taxed.
From doubling agricultural incomes of farmers in the next 5 years to freeing up land, NITI's 3-year action plan makes a host of suggestions including tax reforms. Making a strong case for taxing agriculture, Bibek Debroy said agriculturists should be taxed to increase the resources of the government at a press conference that was convened to share NITI's 3-year-action agenda on Tuesday.
Explaining his rationale, Debroy said out of 225 million households, nearly two-thirds are rural households. According to Debroy, only about 75 million households are eligible to pay taxes and nearly half of these move out of the tax net because of exemptions.
"So, you will be left with 37.5 million household, "said Debroy and added,"The eventual answer to expanding the base on the personal income tax side other than elimination of exemptions is to also tax the rural sector including agricultural incomes above a certain threshold."
When asked what should be the threshold, he said, there shouldn't be any artificial distinction between rural and urban households and the same threshold that exists for urban tax payers should also be applied to rural areas.
"At best what one can do is to take an average since agriculture income fluctuates from year to year. Instead of using agriculture income for one particular year, one could do average it over three-year period or five year period, "said Debroy.
The sensitivity of the topic showed up at the press conference on Tuesday too as the vice chairman of Niti Ayog Dr Arvind Panagariya refused to get drawn into any long drawn out explanation and moved on to other topics.