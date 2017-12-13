Bank Account-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended: Other Aadhaar Deadlines

The government has extended the deadline for linking the national unique ID, Aadhaar and PAN (Permanent Account Number) with one's bank. The previous deadline for doing this was December 31. The government had made quoting of the 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar mandatory for old and new bank accounts as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above.
Earlier in December the Government had extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar card with PAN from December 31 to March 31, 2018. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, Aadhaar, PAN and other official documents are required to be obtained by banks and financial institutions from anyone opening a bank account as well as for any financial transaction of Rs. 50,000 and above.
The decision to extend the deadline was taken after various representations as well as inputs received from banks, it added.
With the latest amendment, March 31 is now the deadline for both linking Aadhaar to PAN and linking Aadhaar to your bank account. Here are some other Aadhaar linking deadlines:
Aadhaar linking with SIM:
The government has said that it is mandatory for Aadhaar to be linked with mobile SIM. The deadline for this is February 6, next year.
Aadhaar-mutual fund linking:
Whether you are a first time investor to mutual funds or seasoned trader, new regulations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have mandated that everyone must link their aadhaar number to their mutual funds profile. Currently, the deadline of 31 December has been set for mutual funds to link all of their customers' Aadhaar.
Aadhaar-Social Security Schemes linking:
The last day to link Aadhaar to social security services is December 31, 2017. These services include availing of LPG cylinders and educational scholarships, among other things.