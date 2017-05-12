5 Financial Lessons From Bahubali To Help You Pick Blockbuster Investments

Like Bahubali, one must be ready to play the waiting game when investing
In less than two weeks, the worldwide box office collections of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' has surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark, making it by far the most successful movie in Indian history. The movie directed by SS Rajamouli, is has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6,500 screens across India, and in 9,000 plus screens worldwide.
While Rajmouli’s magnum opus continues its dream run at the box office, the story about a young prince (Bahubali) who lets go of short-term gains as a matter of principle has an important lesson for traders and investors, stock broking firm, Angel Broking said in a blog post.
Here are some important financial lessons from Bahubali that every investor can use:
Playing The Waiting Game Bahubali forfeits his right to the throne but never loses sight of the kingdom. It took two generations to finally gain the kingdom. Similarly in the field of investing, the waiting game eventually pays off, Angel Broking said.
Spend Big To Earn Big Bahubali pays a huge price throughout his life. He forfeits the throne. He also gives up a life of luxury to live among the commoners. Eventually, he also gives up his own life. While investing the same principles hold true as Most of us tend to trade and invest without understanding the actual costs and the opportunity costs. We hold on to our investments for a long time and get out at the wrong time.
Greed At The Wrong Time Can Be Your Undoing Bahubali’s brother succumbs to greed and that eventually proves to be his undoing. Bahubali, on the other hand, was greedy at the right time. Similarly, in the investment arena you need to know when to be greedy and when to be fearful. Greed at the bottom of the investing cycle and fear at the top is positive. The reverse can be disastrous for you.
You Don’t Need Superstars Bahubali proved that you do not need big stars to create a blockbuster movie. That is true of your portfolio too. You need star potential; not just superstars in your investment portfolio
Never Let Emotions Cloud Your Judgement This was the underlying theme of Bahubali; the character. Whether he was confronted by his affection towards his mother or his commitment towards his wife, Bahubali never allowed emotion to get the better of his judgement. Emotions are your biggest enemy while investing says Angel Broking. You normally tend to follow the herd mentality and you tend to get swept away by emotions. Like Bahubali, your investment decisions must be driven by cold logic and incisive analysis.