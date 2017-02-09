EPFO May Invest More Money In Stock Markets Soon

The social security fund, which manages more than Rs 8.5 lakh crore, has been paying a return of over 8 percent to its near 40 million subscribers.
The issue would be taken up in the next meeting of the Central Board of Trustees, Mr Dattatreya said.
Highlights
Government considering allowing EPFO to invest more in stock markets
Issue to be taken up in next meeting of Central Board of Trustees
Retirement fund body EPFO manages more than Rs 8.5 lakh crore
New Delhi: The government is considering allowing state-run social security and pension fund EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) to invest more in the stock market, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said on Thursday.
Mr Dattatreya said the government was examining a proposal to let the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) invest 15 per cent of its corpus via exchange-traded funds or ETFs compared with 10 per cent at present.
The issue would be taken up in the next meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the fund, he told reporters at an event organised by industry group Assocham.
The social security fund, which manages more than Rs 8.5 lakh crore, has been paying a return of over 8 percent to its near 40 million subscribers.
In August 2015, the fund manager entered the equities market for the first time, channelling 5 per cent of its investments into ETFs.
Last year, it raised its equity allocation to 10 percent, despite opposition from some trade unions.