How To Pick The Best Mutual Fund For You: Tips From A Pro

Since 2012, Indian investors have tripled the amount of money they put into mutual funds. At the end of March 2017 total investments held in all Mutual Fund schemes in India stood at Rs. 17.55 lakh crore. With strengthening regulations increasing transparency around mutual fund investments and banks reducing interest on fixed deposits, potential Indian investors are putting their money on mutual funds like never before. However with the plethora of information and options available in the market, the task of picking a fund can be daunting.
Providing insight into the process of choosing the right mutual fund plan, Bankbazaar CEO Adhil Shetty, said that potential investors must think of investments in terms of their tenure.
"We think that when your investment objective is clear, it becomes easy to shortlist the right investment instrument," Shetty advised in a blog post.
Here are some thoughts to consider before finalising a mutual fund
Short-Term Investments: Investment with tenure of 12 months or less which can be used as an emergency fund in case of job loss, buying a car or settling loans.
Short-Term Investments should be kept safe as one may need the principle amount at any point in the immediate future. Hence Shetty recommends Debt Funds and Liquid Funds, to avoid corrosion of fund value linked to market volatility.
Medium Term Investments: Investment with tenure between 1 year and three years are known as medium term investments. This mutual fund can be used for creating a fund for setting up a business, creating a down payment fund for property purchase.
For medium term investments, Shetty advises long-term debt funds if you are risk averse or a mutual fund with a monthly income plan with a low degree of risk. Shetty also advised using an SIP while investing with any degree of risk. This cushions you against market volatility and provides you opportunities to average your unit costs.
Long-Term Investments: If you are opting for mutual funds with tenure above 3 years, you can take a higher amount of risk and invest heavily in equity. Even in a falling market scenario, the long term affords you plenty of time to recover, average your costs, and generate high returns, Shetty said.
Risk averse investors can also go for a long term balanced fund, which invests up to 65% of your corpus in equity and the rest in debt, he added.