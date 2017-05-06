Mutual Funds Gain Foothold In India As Assets Triple Since 2012

Since 2012, Indian investors have tripled the amount of money they put into mutual funds. At the end of March 2017 total investments held in all Mutual Fund schemes in India stood at Rs. 17.55 lakh crore. With strengthening regulations increasing transparency around mutual fund investments and banks reducing interest on fixed deposits, potential Indian investors are putting their money on mutual funds like never before. However with the plethora of information and options available in the market, the task of picking a fund can be daunting.
In the last two years, investor accounts have increased following robust contribution from smaller towns. Folios are numbers designated to individual investor accounts, though an investor can have multiple ones.
Mutual fund houses added over 77 lakh investor accounts in 2016-17.
Mutual funds are investment vehicles made up of a pool of funds collected from a large number of investors. The funds are invested in stocks, bonds and money market instruments, among others.