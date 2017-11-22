NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Retirement Fund EPFO Relaxes Norms For Filing Life Certificates

EPFO has relaxed conditions for submitting life certificates, including for online submissions.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: November 22, 2017 20:23 (IST)
New Delhi: In order to remove difficulties faced by pensioners, retirement fund body EPFO has relaxed conditions for submitting life certificates, including for online submissions.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has laid down provisions that will help pensioners in submitting the Jeevan Parmaan certificate with ease, EPFO said in a statement today. Life certificate in physical form may be accepted from such pensioners who have recorded genuine reasons for non submission of digital Jeevan Parmaan.

Similarly, those pensioners who have already made the digital submission for the previous year, need not do so again for the current year.



They would have the option of submitting the digital or paper based certificate to pension drawing bank branches.

The new conditions provide that those who have not submitted Jeevan Parmann digitally even once, can do so within this month.

The facility of submitting Jeevan Parmann is available at all EPFO offices, pension disbursing banks and common service centers.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

