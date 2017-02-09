What Mistake Many Investors Make While Putting Money In SIPs
Investment adviser Harsh Roongta answers a few queries on personal finance.
Harsh Roongta | Last Updated: February 09, 2017 10:12 (IST) Harsh Roongta
I have a few ongoing SIPs which I started a year ago but unfortunately the returns are not noteworthy. Please suggest some mutual funds or other investment avenues which will give good returns. My savings are Rs 40,000 per month - Premsai Patro, 33
Premsai is making a mistake which a lot of investors end up making. They have heard equity markets are volatile and therefore to do investments in equity markets 'safely', it is better to invest systematically through a SIP in equity mutual fund. I think they misunderstand the meaning of 'safety'. They are told that SIPs are safer method of investment in equity. In their mind, they conjure up the image that this investment will give steady returns year after year. In a SIP, if you invested for long term - that is for 10 years - you have always in past got excellent returns. But please remember while those 10 years are happening, you are not going to see fixed deposit-like increment every year. And at the end of 10 years you would have ended up making good returns. The key is to stay the course and not decide after a year or two that the SIP is not working.
I would like to invest Rs 20,000 per month in mutual funds per month and a term insurance. My annual salary package is Rs 7 lakh. Which mutual fund should I invest in which will also have tax benefits with at least 12 per cent? How much my term insurance be worth? - NM Prasad Naik, 26, government service
You should start with disability insurance. If you get disabled because of any critical illness or in case of any accident, you need a disability insurance. Today in markets you get products which are term insurance cum critical illness products. Please remember insurance cover comes before your investments. The balance you can invest in equity linked savings scheme.
I am residing in Singapore and have so far mainly invested in real estate. I do not have any loan liability or any rental income. My monthly savings is around 10,000 Singapore dollars. Should I continue holding my investment in dollars? What are my options? - SV Perumal, 51, an NRI
Since you are an NRI, you have to look at tax issues and clearly being an investor you have to decide between what assets you want in India and what assets you want in Singapore. In India, equities will be a very good asset class for you from 7-8 year time horizon and from 5-8 year horizon a balanced fund will be a great idea in which you can invest on a systematic basis. There will be no taxation if you redeem them after a year in India.