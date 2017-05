Days before its " Big 10 Sale " begins, Flipkart started another promotional scheme under which the e-commerce company is offering its customers in India a chance to win select products through bidding. Flipkart, whose "Big 10 Sale" scheme will open on May 14 and closes on May 18, 2017, said the participant "with the lowest and unique bid" will stand a chance to buy product put on offer at the bid price exclusive of delivery charges (if applicable). The offer is valid only in India and open to only end-consumers and not resellers, Flipkart said on its website.Here are few things to know about Flipkart's bidding - Bid and Win - scheme:The bid scheme is available on Flipkart's website - flipkart.com, mobile app, and the Lite platform. The scheme opened at 00:00 hrs on May 8, 2017 and will end at 11:59 on May 18, 2017.

Flipkart has so far given away products including autographed cricket balls by Sachin Tendulkar and a 32GB iPad for winning bids between Rs 0.26 and Rs 4.95, according to its website.Those who are at least 18 years of age and have a valid registered account on Flipkart are eligible to participate in the scheme "by clicking on the banner/widget which appears on the homepage of the Platform", according to the Flipkart website.Under this offer, a participant can bid for a product on offer each day till 11:59 pm on the offer page. The lowest price cannot be a negative value, Flipkart further said.Winners will be announced after 12 hours of the end of the corresponding bid period. Winners will receive a confirmation email to their registered email address, it added.Winners can redeem the offer benefit through the link which will appear in their 'My Reward' section, after logging into their registered account "within 48 hours of the end of the corresponding Bid Period". Winners must complete the purchase within 24 hours of the appearance of the link.There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to participate in this offer. Prizes will not be settled with cash in lieu and are not transferable, according to the website.The e-tailer also explained the bidding process through an illustration:

Meanwhile, Flipkart expects a five-fold growth in transactions on its platform during its upcoming limited-period "Big 10 Sale", under which it is offering discounts up to 90 per cent on various categories of items including clothing, appliances, electronics and furniture. Flipkart's "Big 10 Sale" will open on May 14 and close on May 18.