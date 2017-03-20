Airbnb Launches 'Trips' Platform In India

New Delhi: Community-driven hospitality company Airbnb has launched its 'Trips' platform in India, giving a chance to customers to book specially curated local experiences.



Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of the online platform, announced its launch with a fashion show by designers Shantanu and Nikhil here on Sunday night.



After being announced in Los Angeles last year, the service was launched in 12 cities, including Detroit, London, Paris, Nairobi, Tokyo, Seoul and San Francisco.

In India, it begins with 15 bookable local experiences."I'm excited to launch India Trips as we've handpicked unique experiences, designed and led by locals, to reflect the diversity and variety of the city," Chesky said in a statement.Chesky also turned showstopper for Shantanu and Nikhil.The designers are trip hosts and will take participants through a creative journey of style, where they will see an innovative blend of architecture and design expressed through couture.Guests will have a chance for a candid tete-a-tete with them, seeing its evolution from ideation and design to a final showcase on the runway at the duo's Noida workshop.