Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Join Hands To Lobby Against Draft Model GST Law

Under TCS, the e-commerce companies would be responsible for collecting and remitting taxes on behalf of its sellers. Given there are thousands of sellers and merchants on each platform, this, the shopping portals say will be cumbersome and time consuming, and discourage sellers. The e-commerce companies believe that in its existing form, the law with the TCS clause has the potential to bring the e-commerce industry to a standstill.
Officials of the e-commerce companies say a thorough impact analysis of this tax provision on the online marketplaces had not been carried out diligently. Now, with the draft model GST law due to be finalised at the end of this month, the urgency is apparent.
#GSTBill will not only unlock huge productivity but also create millions of formal sector jobs - #reposthttps://t.co/viPt9orDtzSachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) 3 August 2016
Welcome passage of #GSTBill! Digital commerce removed geographical barriers, GST will remove tax barriers. One India means faster growth.Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) 3 August 2016
