NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Start-ups |

Anti-Fraud Steps Lead To Rs 3 Crore/Month Savings For Snapdeal

Snapdeal said that range of initiatives launched at curbing fraudulent online transactions using analytics are accruing massive cost savings for the company.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 27, 2017 20:19 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Anti-Fraud Steps Lead To Rs 3 Crore/Month Savings For Snapdeal
New Delhi: E-commerce firm Snapdeal on Monday said various anti-fraud measures taken by it have resulted in savings of Rs 3 crore per month for the online platform.

"From checks on bogus or fake sellers to identifying fake user accounts, to deploying sophisticated algorithms that identify any suspicious trends, Snapdeal has consistently been working on enhancing security and transparency across the entire ecosystem.

"The initiatives have resulted in the company saving close to Rs 3 crore per month," Snapdeal said in a statement on Monday.

Snapdeal said that range of initiatives launched at curbing fraudulent online transactions using analytics are accruing massive cost savings for the company.

"For instance, based on purchase patterns and past behaviours, the system can identify whether a seller is selling counterfeit goods or manipulating pricing information to take advantage of the promotions on the marketplace," the statement said.

Snapdeal said that it has adopted several means to cut down courier frauds, including open delivery, X-ray examination of packages at fulfilment centres and verification of returns as part of the quality control process.

"Fraudulent transactions are a serious threat to the health of any e-commerce ecosystem. We are committed to staying one step ahead of fraudsters always, and delivering the most secure, frictionless and reliable e-commerce experience to our buyers and sellers alike," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 27, 2017 20:19 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Bank Seeks To Exchange 371 Crores In Old Notes. Supreme Court Says No
Snapdealanti-fraud measures by Snapdeal

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.