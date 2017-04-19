NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
BigBasket In Talks For Possible Merger With Grofers India: Report

If the merger goes through, SoftBank Group, which is an existing investor in Grofers', will participate in a $60 million to $100 million funding round in the merged company, the report added.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 19, 2017 10:39 (IST)
BigBasket may be valued between $700 million to $800 million, the report said.
Online grocery delivery service BigBasket and smaller rival Grofers India Pvt. Ltd. have begun talks on a possible merger, Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

If the merger goes through, SoftBank Group, which is an existing investor in Grofers', will participate in a $60 million to $100 million funding round in the merged company, the report added.

The talks, which are in early stages, may value BigBasket at about $700 million to $800 million, while Grofers could be valued at $150 to $200 million, Mint added.



Online grocery sales are a fast growing segment in India's e-commerce industry as more consumers log in to internet for their purchases.

Story first published on: April 19, 2017 10:39 (IST)
