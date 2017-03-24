NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Start-ups |

Carlyle Group Takes Minority Stake In Logistics Firm Delhivery

Carlyle has invested more than $1.4 billion of equity in more than 30 transactions in India across all its funds as of December 31.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 24, 2017 14:10 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Carlyle Group Takes Minority Stake In Logistics Firm Delhivery
New Delhi: The Carlyle Group has acquired a minority stake in Indian logistics firm Delhivery, while existing investor hedge fund Tiger Global also raised its stake, for a combined investment of more than $100 million, the buyout fund said on Friday.

The investment comes amid expectations India's logistics sector is set to expand strongly as the country unveils a new unified national sales tax and through growing online retail sales.

Delhivery was founded in 2011 as a food delivery company but has since shifted to providing logistics services in more than 600 Indian cities through 12 fulfilment centres.

"We see significant potential for technology-enabled logistics in the country with the growth of e-commerce," Neeraj Bharadwaj, managing director of the Carlyle Asia buyout team, said in the statement.

Carlyle has invested more than $1.4 billion of equity in more than 30 transactions in India across all its funds as of December 31.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 24, 2017 14:10 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Government To Pay Rs 2.3 Lakh For Your Home Loan EMIs Under New Scheme
Carlyle GroupDelhiveryTiger Globalfood delivery company

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.