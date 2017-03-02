Commerce Ministry To Probe Vendors' Complaints Against Snapdeal

New Delhi: The Union Commerce Ministry intends to probe vendors' complaints of payments default by e-commerce player Snapdeal, a top official said on Thursday.
"A lot of people have approached me on the issue. We need to examine whether it is a case of some commercial transaction gone wrong, or it is some violation...there are too many angles to the issue," Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the media here on the sidelines of a conference on competition law organised by fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India.
"I need to consult with other ministries in the matter, and am already working with them," she added.
