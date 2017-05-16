E-Seller Body Seeks Government Intervention On Snapdeal-Flipkart Deal

New Delhi: E-sellers' representative body AIOVA has sought government intervention on the proposed Snapdeal-Flipkart deal, alleging that the city-based online marketplace has not settled dues with many sellers.
In a letter to the corporate affairs ministry and commerce ministry, the All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) said over 500 sellers have complained about "unsettled financial matters with the current management of Snapdeal".
It did not, however, quantify the dues.
