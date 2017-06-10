Flipkart Launches Fashion Days Sale, Offers Discounts Upto 80%

Flipkart's sale is on products of companies such as Aeropostle, Vero Moda and others.
Bangalore-based e-tailer Flipkart has launched a sale starting today in which it is offering discounts ranging between 50 to 80 per cent on apparels and personal care products. Sale termed as 'Flipkart Fashion Days' started today on their website and will continue up to June 18. The sale is for brands of 50 companies which include brands such as Aeropostle, Vero Moda, Forever 21, Under Armour, Kenneth Cole, Crocs, Adidas and the like. Flipkart competes with Jeff Bezos owned Amazon in the Indian e-commerce space.
"The objective behind our hosting this exclusive sale event is to reach out to the millions of fashion-savvy Indians across the country," Flipkart Fashion Head Rishi Vasudev said in a statement.
"A 'Bid n Win' contest will also be open for the Flipkart customers during the 9-day sale and the lowest unique bidders will win premium prizes like Emporio Armani watch worth Rs 13,995, Victorinox bag worth Rs 15,960 and a lot more," the Flipkart statement said.
Another e-commerce firm Shopclues has also launched a week-long sale for home kitchen, electronic accessories, fashion and related accessories.
Shopclues expects to double the number of transactions in the sale starting tomorrow as against the one held last month.
"Last month, we had launched trial of the Triple Value sale for two days, which saw over 1 lakh transactions on our website. This time, we hope to double it within the time-period of this sale. It is a big event for us. During the sale, we expect about five times more conversions compared to any other regular day," said Harneet Singh, Vice-President for marketing, Shopclues.
Bangalore-based Flipkart is backed by Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners, Naspers, DST Global, Microsoft, Tencent and eBay, among others.
And, Gurgaon-based Shopclues was founded in California's Silicon Valley by Radhika Aggarwal, Sandeep Aggarwal and Sanjay Sethi and is funded by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.