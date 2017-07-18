NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Flipkart Lifts Bid For Rival Snapdeal To Up To $950 Million: Report

Reuters previously reported that Snapdeal had earlier this month rejected Flipkart's initial bid of between $800 million and $850 million, as its board was unsatisfied with the offer and the payment terms.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 18, 2017 10:40 (IST)
Mumbai: E-commerce player Flipkart has sweetened its buyout offer for smaller rival Snapdeal to between $900 million and $950 million, two people familiar with the negotiations said, adding that the new proposal is being evaluated by the company's board.

The sources, who asked not to be named as the discussions are not public, said talks between the two sides are ongoing.

Flipkart, Snapdeal and its main backers were not immediately reachable for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 18, 2017 10:40 (IST)
