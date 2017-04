Flipkart To Re-Enter Grocery Segment

Locked in an intense battle with Amazon, homegrown e-commerce major Flipkart is looking at re-entering the grocery segment that accounts for a significant portion of India's retail industry."Yes we will get into grocery... 80 per cent of units bought in India is grocery... USD 400-600 million is grocery market, so we have to get into it," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said at a TiE event here.This will be the second attempt into the grocery segment for the Bengaluru-based firm.

In October 2015, Flipkart had launched a separate groceries ordering app called Nearby for delivering fruits, vegetables, soaps and other staples from supermarkets to customers.However, following a weak response, Flipkart closed the business a few months later.Flipkart's rival Amazon India has launched its grocery ordering app, Amazon Now last year. The app is now available in four Indian cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Amazon plans to invest around $500 million in e-retail of food products in India."There are three models for grocery. One is a daily purchase, the average selling price (ASP) there is very low at about Rs 300-400. Then there is a weekly business model, which is a bit higher. Thankfully, 60-70 per cent of the market is the third one which is monthly basket where average is about over Rs 2,000. With those, it's a very sustainable business," he said.The online food and grocery segment also includes players like BigBasket and Grofers, who are also looking at expanding their operations.As per industry reports, the online F&G delivery market is estimated to be around $600 million in India and pegged to touch USD 5 billion by 2020.Talking about acquisitions, Krishnamurthy said the company is looking at targets for enhancing capabilities."We will look at M&A, size doesn't matter. What we are looking at is capabilities. A lot of business we acquired over time were actually small," he said citing examples of PhonePe and Jeeves.Flipkart, which has made big-ticket acquisitions like Myntra and Jabong as well, is believed to be in fray for acquiring its smaller rival Snapdeal.