Harvard Business School Picks India's Byju's For A Case Study

Byjus has already crossed 5.5 million downloads on Googles app store
Byju's, a leading Bangalore-based Indian educational technology company is now subject of a case study published by Harvard Business School. The study titled 'Byju's The Learning App," is part of Harvard Business School's popular case studies - a century old teaching tool in which Harvard's researchers study strategy problems of a real company. Byju's case study which was published in March was co-authored by John J-H Kim, a senior lecturer at Harvard who teaches a course on entrepreneurship and technology innovations in education and Rachna Tahilyani, a research associate at Harvard Business School's India research centre.
Byju's a mobile-based online learning platform, received funding from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan's, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative last year, offers courses for a wide range of students, from the school level, with tutorials and tests for the general sciences and mathematics curricula to the university level, with CAT, GRE, GMAT and JEE tutorials and tests.
Byju's, which has already crossed 5.5 million downloads on Google's app store, generates the content for the video classes and tests offered on its Learning App on its own.
The HBR case study addresses Byju's push into international markets, especially United States, which has a large demand for upgrading skills and willingness to pay subscription fees for their courses.
"Winning in U.S.'s education market where most students attend public schools and many ed-tech companies are proliferating is challenging," the HBR case study noted.
The company which is run by Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd is currently India's best-funded education start-up, having raised $204 million from venture investors Aarin Capital, Sofina SA, Sequoia Capital India Advisors, Lightspeed India Partners Advisors, and Times Internet Ltd among others.