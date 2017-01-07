Indian Start-Up Launches Wearable Devices For Fitness
"Our vision is to change the regular fitness regimes and upgrade it with a combination of new-age thinking and technology," said Arnav Kishore, CEO & founder of the Indian startup Boltt Sports Technologies.
An Indian startup has announced launch of series of wearable devices and mobile health applications.
Aimed at changing the regular fitness regimes with a combination of new-age thinking and technology, an Indian startup has announced launch of series of wearable devices and mobile health applications.
The vision is to solve lifestyle disorders in youth due to lack of awareness and knowledge around health, through these wearable devices and artificial intelligence enabled mobile health applications, two young Indians Arnav Kishore and Aayushi Kishore told reporters at a news conference in Las Vegas on the sidelines of the annual show.
The flagship product of the line-up is the Connected Shoes developed with the most unobtrusive form of sensor technology, the company said in a press release.
Every Connected Shoe comes equipped with functionalities like energy bounce back, impact absorption, supportive cushioning balance and balanced gripping ground control for a comfortable and natural movement, it said.
Stride sensor, fitness trackers and a virtual health assistant named 'B' were the other products unveiled at the show.
"Our plan is to take the Boltt wearables mainstream by tapping major use cases across fitness chains, sports academies, corporates, schools and insurance companies," said Aayushi Kishore, co-founder of the start-up.
In a demonstration of the product, Arnav said that Boltt Mobile App brings together the most important fundamentals affecting ones health, training, sleep, nutrition.
The application comes along with a virtual assistant called 'B' that interacts with the users and gives real-time voice coaching and interactive feedback on health and training, throughout the day and seamlessly converts boltt wearables into hearables, he said.
Story first published on: January 07, 2017 13:12 (IST)