Jacqueline Fernandez Invests In Juice Start-Up Rakyan Beverages
Rakyan Beverages, which provides doorstep delivery service in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon and Bengaluru, was founded by Anuj Rakyan in 2013.
Jacqueline Fernandez said on Twitter that a "major announcement" was coming up on Monday.
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has invested Rs 3.5 crore in Mumbai-based start-up Rakyan Beverages, which sells juices under the brand RAW Pressery, Economic Times reported on Monday. Rakyan Beverages, which provides doorstep delivery service in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon and Bengaluru, was founded by Anuj Rakyan in 2013. RAW Pressery is the first company in India to acquire a unique HPP (high pressure processing) technology, which increases shelf-life and maintains nutrition in natural products, according to its website. After Jacqueline Fernandez's investment, the valuation of Rakyan Beverages was pegged at about Rs 120 crore, the Economic Times report added.
The Bollywood actress said on microblogging site Twitter that a "major announcement" was coming up on Monday. Sequoia Capital and Saama Capital Management are among the big investors in RAW Pressery. Globally, several celebrities - including Madonna and Beyonce - have been investing in beverage start-ups. Beyonce invested in watermelon-water start-up WTRMLN WTR last year. Earlier, Madonna invested in coconut water drink brand Vita Coco. American actor Jared Leto, who played Joker in 2016 Hollywood film Suicide Squad, invested in coffee company Blue Bottle Coffee the previous year.
Under the leadership of co-founder and managing director Anuj Rakyan, RAW Pressery has grown into a national beverage brand, sold through various channels. He began his career as an investment banker with Morgan Stanley and moved from the financial world to brand consulting at FutureBrand in New York. He graduated in economics from Duke University in North Carolina.
Prior to founding RAW Pressery, Mr Rakyan was associated with Gitanjali Gems and Nirav Modi Jewels.