Now, Add Money On Paytm Using United Payments Interface

: Mobile payments and e-commerce platform Paytm on Tuesday added support for payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI).Users on the UPI platform can now add money to their Paytm wallets using their UPI ID, a statement said."We have implemented a deep integration between our payment system and UPI. This will not only help customers add money into their Paytm Wallets, but also act as a strong foundation for our upcoming Payments Bank," Paytm senior vice president Nitin Misra said.

Paytm has also introduced a feature - called "App Password" - that helps the user keep his/her Paytm account safe even if the phone is lost or misplaced.The app is available in 10 regional languages, including Hindi, to make digital payments accessible to all.