NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Start-ups |

Ola Integrates With UPI To Simplify Payment Options

Integration will allow Ola customers to use their unique UPI IDs to pay for all their rides on the Ola platform, the company said in a release.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 03, 2017 17:01 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Ola Integrates With UPI To Simplify Payment Options
Bengaluru: Cab aggregator Ola on Monday said  it has integrated with Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to simplify digital payment options for its customers.

This integration will allow Ola customers to use their  unique UPI IDs to pay for all their rides on the Ola platform,  the company said in a release.

"Payments through UPI will be much faster and  convenient; and we will continue to innovate and adopt similar integration with other platforms to create a robust payment  mechanism," Ola Money SVP Pallav Singh said.

Ola said while making payments for their Ola rides, a  customer will now have an option called 'Pay by UPI' along  with cash, debit/credit card and Ola Money wallet option.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 03, 2017 17:01 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ How India May Water Down China-Championed Trade Pact
Ola CabsUPIUnified Payment InterfaceOla Unified Payment Interface

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.