Ola Integrates With UPI To Simplify Payment Options

Bengaluru: Cab aggregator Ola on Monday said it has integrated with Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to simplify digital payment options for its customers.
This integration will allow Ola customers to use their unique UPI IDs to pay for all their rides on the Ola platform, the company said in a release.
"Payments through UPI will be much faster and convenient; and we will continue to innovate and adopt similar integration with other platforms to create a robust payment mechanism," Ola Money SVP Pallav Singh said.
Ola said while making payments for their Ola rides, a customer will now have an option called 'Pay by UPI' along with cash, debit/credit card and Ola Money wallet option.
