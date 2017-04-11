Ola Makes Travel Easier In Delhi. To Avail Benefits, Use These Codes

Ola app users can redeem promotional code NCR99 and travel up to 10 kilometres in 35 minutes at Rs 99.
Cab aggregator Ola has come out with easier travel solutions in and around the National Capital Region (NCR) with three new promotional codes on Ola Micro cab service. The offer made by Ola aims to make travel more convenient and affordable around Delhi-NCR. Users can redeem the Ola code "NCR69" using the Ola app on their smartphones and travel up to 6 kilometres in up to 18 minutes in just Rs 69. After first six kilometres, the subscribers will be charged at Rs 10 per kilometre.
In another offer, Ola app subscribers can use promotional code NCR99 and travel up to 10 kilometres in a ride time of 35 minutes for Rs 99. Beyond 10 kilometres, subscribers will be charged at the rate of Rs 12 per kilometre, ride-hailing company Ola said on its website.
Subscribers can also use the NCR169 code wherein subscribers will have to pay Rs 169 and for travel up to 20 kilometres in a ride time of 50 minutes. After 20 kilometres, they will have to shell out Rs 12 per kilometre. All the offers are valid only on travel during day time, it added.
Meanwhile, Ola had said last week that it is focussing on building a sustainable business and will turn profitable in two years even as it used the analogy of "Vietnam War" to describe competition with its US-based rival Uber. "...this is corporate war and the competition between us and Uber is very intense... the analogy that I gave about India is that this is like Vietnam War," Ola co-founder and chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal had said. (Read more)
Ola is also is preparing for a large-scale rollout of electric vehicles by next year even as it runs trials on the viability of the business model, Mr Aggarwal had said.