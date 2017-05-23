NDTV
Paytm Launches Payments Bank, Aims To Acquire 500 Million Customers
The Paytm Payments Bank aims to open 31 branches and 3,000 customer service points in its first year of operations, the company said.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: May 23, 2017 08:37 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Mumbai:
Digital payments firm Paytm launched a niche payments bank on Tuesday, aiming to acquire 500 million customers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.
Paytm, which runs India's biggest electronic wallet, said it will offer an interest rate of 4 percent per annum on deposits.
A payments bank is an institution that can take deposits and remittances but cannot lend.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
