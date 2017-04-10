Paytm Takes Online-To-Offline Commerce Route To Extend Reach
Consumers can visit the Paytm Partner stores in their neighborhood and scan the QR code using their Paytm or Paytm Mall app to browse and order products, Paytm said.
Paytm Mall, the e-marketplace of Paytm, on Monday announced the launch of O2O Commerce, an omni-channel commerce platform that will enable shopkeepers to expand their business by selling products online without having to deal with inventory management and deliveries. Paytm, a mobile payment and commerce platform whose investors include Ant Financial, Alibaba Group, SAIF Partners and Mediatek, has also partnered with Samsung to sell smartphones through its offline merchant network - shopkeepers. As part of the initiative, consumers can visit the Paytm Partner stores in their neighborhood and scan the QR code using their Paytm or Paytm Mall app to browse and order products, Paytm said in a press release.
"Paytm Mall aims to partner with the large offline merchant network of Paytm and will adopt the QR code technology to bring efficiency in product discovery and supply chain," the statement said, adding that consumers can also avail of same-day deliveries from local shopkeepers, helping partners generate new lines of revenues.
Paytm said the alliance will strengthen its brand presence in the country, allowing "more customers to experience Samsung products and make an informed choice".
"We aim to create an offline network as a platform for brands to reach out to millions of consumers, thereby, optimizing the supply chain and marketing expenses on their behalf. This platform will also be beneficial for the partner merchants enabling them to grow their business and garner additional revenue," Paytm Mall vice president Amit Bagaria said.
"We are delighted to have Samsung on board for the launch of the new platform," Paytm Mall's Mr Bagaria added.
Digital transactions have gathered momentum after the government's move on November 8 last year to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Following the notes ban, the government has taken a slew of measures to promote digital payments in the country.
Paytm, the consumer brand of mobile internet company One97 Communications, has a user base of more than 200 million.
Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.