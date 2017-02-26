Paytm Throws Lifeline To Snapdeal, Stayzilla Ex-Staffers

New Delhi: With hundreds of employees being handed out pink slips by companies such as Snapdeal and Stayzilla, rival e-commerce firm Paytm is walking into the ring by offering generous job offers to laid-off staffers.



Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted: "Hello, Tech/Product people in Delhi NCR, feeling heat of business restructuring? We welcome you @Paytm and @Paytm-Mall with open arms."



While the tweet did not mention any names, it may be noted that last week Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Snapdeal announced laying off 500-600 employees across verticals while homestay-booking platform Stayzilla shut shop.admitted to having made mistakes in growing much before it could figure out the right economic model.

Struggling to raise fresh capital, Snapdeal will stop all non-core activities, reduce costs drastically and cut down staff strength to turn profitable.Similarly, the Chennai-based online hotel room aggregator Stayzilla also decided to wrap up operations because of intense competition in the market.On the other hand, mobile wallet firm Paytm has seen a significant growth in business after the government's move to demonetise high-denomination notes. The company, which is slated to launch its payments bank soon, is hiring aggressively across its areas.