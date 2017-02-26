Paytm Throws Lifeline To Snapdeal, Stayzilla Ex-Staffers

New Delhi: With hundreds of employees being handed out pink slips by companies such as Snapdeal and Stayzilla, rival e-commerce firm Paytm is walking into the ring by offering generous job offers to laid-off staffers.
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted: "Hello, Tech/Product people in Delhi NCR, feeling heat of business restructuring? We welcome you @Paytm and @Paytm-Mall with open arms."
Hello, Tech/Product ppl in Delhi NCR, feeling heat of business restructuring?— Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) February 24, 2017
We welcome you @Paytm and @PaytmMall with open arms.
