Paytm Throws Lifeline To Snapdeal, Stayzilla Ex-Staffers

Last week Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Snapdeal announced laying off 500-600 employees across verticals.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 26, 2017 12:45 (IST)
Paytm has seen a significant business growth after demonetisation of high-denomination notes.
Highlights

  1. Paytm has welcomed tech people in Delhi NCR to join the company
  2. Last week Snapdeal announced laying off 500-600 employees
  3. Online hotel room aggregator Stayzilla has decided to wrap up operations

New Delhi: With hundreds of employees being handed out pink slips by companies such as Snapdeal and Stayzilla, rival e-commerce firm Paytm is walking into the ring by offering generous job offers to laid-off staffers. 

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted: "Hello, Tech/Product people in Delhi NCR, feeling heat of business restructuring? We welcome you @Paytm and @Paytm-Mall with open arms." 
 


While the tweet did not mention any names, it may be noted that last week Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Snapdeal announced laying off 500-600 employees across verticals while homestay-booking platform Stayzilla shut shop. 

Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl admitted to having made mistakes in growing much before it could figure out the right economic model. 

Struggling to raise fresh capital, Snapdeal will stop all non-core activities, reduce costs drastically and cut down staff strength to turn profitable. 

Similarly, the Chennai-based online hotel room aggregator Stayzilla also decided to wrap up operations because of intense competition in the market. 

On the other hand, mobile wallet firm Paytm has seen a significant growth in business after the government's move to demonetise high-denomination notes. The company, which is slated to launch its payments bank soon, is hiring aggressively across its areas.

Story first published on: February 26, 2017 12:24 (IST)
