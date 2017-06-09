NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sachin Tendulkar's Smartron, Eros Now Tie Up For Entertainment Content

The company owned by Eros International Plc will be the exclusive digital OTT service for entertainment content on all Smartron devices, it said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 09, 2017 19:56 (IST)
Sachin Tendulkar-backed Smartron is a Hyderabad based Internet of Things startup.
Mumbai: Digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform Eros Now on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Sachin Tendulkar-backed Smartron, a Hyderabad based IoT startup to provide its entertainment repertoire to the latter's smartphone customers.

"With high smartphone penetration and an all-time rise in content consumption on handheld devices, we are happy to join hands with Smartron as this strategic partnership strengthens our philosophy of bringing entertainment at audience fingertips anytime, anywhere," Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said.

Eros Now will provide its repository of movies, television shows, music, originals and regional content across multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi and Marathi to Smartron customers.

In turn, it will leverage Smartron's marketing campaigns and packaging to promote the partnership.

The smartphone user base in India reached 300 million in 2016 with the market growing by 18 per cent as per a report by Counterpoint's Research.

This would pave the way for the country to become the second-biggest smartphone market in terms of active unique smartphone users.

Story first published on: June 09, 2017 19:56 (IST)
